Presidents of Parliaments of Cuba and China hold online meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, May 25 (ACN) The President of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) of the Republic of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernández, held on Monday a cordial and fruitful virtual exchange with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of the People's Republic of China, Li Zhanshu, where they ratified the high priority both give to the ties of friendship and cooperation between both peoples, Parties, Governments and legislative bodies.



In his speech, the head of the Cuban Parliament thanked the unchanging position of the Asian nation against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government against our people, and stressed that both legislatures have contributed positively to the advancement of bilateral ties.



Lazo acknowledged the coincidence with China that the pandemic has become a great challenge for humanity. In this sense, he pondered that the Asian country has been an example, recognized by the vast majority of the international community, and highlighted its solidarity with our nation in the fight against COVID-19.



For his part, Li Zhanshu recalled that Cuba was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, ties that have been strengthened during six decades of close friendship.



Likewise, he reiterated his nation's firm support in the struggle of the Cuban people against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government, and in the battle against the pandemic. He underscored his conviction that both countries will achieve new successes in socialist construction, as well as the willingness to continue strengthening inter-parliamentary ties and cooperation in areas of common interest, especially in economic matters.



The Chinese delegation was also integrated by Ji Bingxuan and Yang Zhenwu, vice president and secretary general of the NPC Standing Committee, respectively; Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the Committee on Financial and Economic Affairs and chairman of the NPC China-Cuba Parliamentary Friendship Group; Zhang Yesui, chairman of the NPC Foreign Affairs Committee; Xie Feng, vice minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Chen Xi, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Cuba; among other officials.



Also participating on the Cuban side were Ana María Mari Machado and Homero Acosta Álvarez, vice president and secretary of the ANPP, respectively; Yolanda Ferrer Gómez, president of the International Relations Commission of the Cuban legislature; Caridad Diego Bello, president of the Cuba-China Parliamentary Friendship Group; Emilio Lozada García and Alberto Blanco Silva, director general of Bilateral Affairs and director of Asia and Oceania of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, respectively; and Omar Torres Olivares, official in charge of Asia and Oceania of the ANPP.