Cuba Expects to Start In-Person School Year in September





Havana, May 24 (ACN) Cuban Education authorities expect to start an in-person new school year in September or resume the current one in those territories hit by the epidemic, given the advancement of COVID-19 immunization and the evolvement of the epidemiological situation.



During a TV appearance Monday, Cuban Education minister Ena Elsa Velazquez explained that there are different working stages: a first one from April to July aimed at guaranteeing the continuity of educational services, and a second stage from September 2021 through January 2022 which will close the current school year and pave the way for the next one on curriculum adaptations designed by researchers and teachers.



From April through July 2nd, all televised lessons will continue along with the help of Information Technologies for the virtual teaching-learning process.



The minister stressed that the first priority is the health of students and workers, which would never be affected by any decision that could lead to risks under the pandemic.



The complex COVID-19 spread has caused ebbs and flows in the current school year in Cuba since March 24 last year. This led to the implementation of distance education and the increasing use of information technologies, said the minister.