Cuba marks 59th anniversary of TV and Radio Institute





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) The president of the Cuban Radio and Television Institute (ICRT by its Spanish acronym), Alfonso Noya Martinez, congratulated today on Twitter the workers of the entity, which is celebrating its 59th anniversary this May 24.



Noya Martinez highlighted in his message the work of Cuban radio and television staff, who put effort and creativity to inform, educate and entertain in times of pandemic.



Founded in 1962, the ICRT (first the Cuban Broadcasting Institute, ICR) is the Cuban State entity in charge of directing and controlling public policies for radio and television, and contributing to satisfy the growing informative, educational and cultural needs of the audiences.



In the current context of confronting COVID-19, the ICRT reorganized its radio and television programming to provide timely information and contribute to raising the population's perception of risk.



With more than 13, 000 workers, the institution makes possible the promotion and defense of the national identity and culture, and offers quality and competitive products and services in the audiovisual universe.