Cuban communist party secretariat to tour all the provinces of the country





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Cuban communist party (PCC) and president of the country, informed today on Twitter that the Secretariat of the party organization will begin a tour of all the provinces of the country.



The president stated that this week they will visit Pinar del Rio and Artemisa, meeting with the militants to think and act in favor of Cuba, with the Communist Party at the head.



The 8th Congress of the Cuban communist party, defined as the one of the historical continuity of the Revolution, took place between April 16 and 19, with the participation of 300 delegates from all over the country.



During the closing session of the conclave, the first secretary assessed in his speech the main scenarios in which the Party must develop its work in the next stage, in which, he said, it is necessary to incorporate new methods and styles of work based on three pillars: informatization, social communication and innovation and science.



He pointed out as key forces to achieve this purpose the unity around the PCC, the exemplarity of its militants and the work with the new generations.



Recently, at the last meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party, a document was presented that summarizes the ideas, concepts and guidelines taken from the Central Report to the 8th Congress, the closing speech and the documents approved in its working commissions.



At the meeting, the first secretary addressed a group of issues and tasks related to the work of the Party, such as internal life, and highlighted the concept that the development of the national economy, together with the struggle for peace and ideological firmness, constitute the main missions of the organization, so these are also current priorities.