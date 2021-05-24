Cuban president stresses importance of solidarity and cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote in Twitter about the importance of solidarity and cooperation to face challenges, such as those imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The president highlighted the 'humanist transcendence' of this support to nations, and recalled the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, who on May 23, 1963, initiated the path of international medical collaboration of the Caribbean country by sending a brigade to Algeria.



Life is showing that if there is no solidarity and cooperation; if there are no public policies oriented, first and foremost, to people, it is very difficult to overcome problems as complex as the pandemic, the head of state wrote.



In another tweet he affirmed that "The Henry Reeve brigades play an exemplary role, and that distinguishes them as revolutionaries, as human beings, and above all as Cubans. The 414 collaborators from all over the country with whom we exchanged by videoconference this Saturday are the most vivid example. #SomosCuba."



Bruno Rodríguez, Minister of Foreign Affairs, also highlighted the humanist vocation of his country's health professionals, on the occasion of the 58th anniversary of the beginning of the Cuban medical cooperation.



In his official Twitter account, he recalled how, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, 57 brigades of the Henry Reeve contingent of doctors specialized in disaster situations and serious epidemics saved thousands of lives in 40 countries and territories.



Cuban collaboration has exalted in 58 years the solidarity and internationalism of the Revolution, he said. Our doctors represent the humanist vocation' of the largest Caribbean island, he said.







