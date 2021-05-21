Cuban News Agency Acknowledges Journalists





Havana, May 20 (ACN) The Cuban News Agency (ACN) today acknowledged the work and commitment of outstanding professionals with the agency and decorated them with distinctions that underscore a Lifetime Labor and a Year’s Work.



Journalist Roger Aguilera from eastern Las Tunas province was granted The Obra de la Vida (a Lifetime Labor) prize for his outstanding records over the past 40 years as a media worker.



Meanwhile the Year’s Work distinction went to the hands of journalist Yenli Lemus at the ACN bureau in the western province of Matanzas for his comprehensive results in all media platforms, the high quality and repercussion of his work.



Lemus was also acknowledged with a distinction granted by the Young Communist League for his contribution to the fight against COVID-19.



Since the coronavirus appeared on the island March 11, 2020, the Cuban News Agency has covered in detail all significant events in the country, amidst the complex scenario created by the COVID-19.