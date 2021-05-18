Cuban President Heads Commemorations of Farmers Association





Havana, May 17 (ACN) The First Secretary of Cuba´s Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, headed celebrations on Monday for the 60th anniversary of the National Small Famers´ Association, set up by Revolution leader Fidel Castro.



Commemorations were also attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, renowned farmers, association officials and government and communist party authorities. On the occasion, participants paid tribute to historic events such as the implementation of the Land Reform Law and recalled outstanding Cuban farmer Niceto Perez.



Addressing participants, Famers Association president Rafael Santiesteban referred to the difficult scenario facing the country given by the impact by the US economic blockade and the COVID-19 pandemic.



The farmer representative recalled the Association´s agenda this year which included the improvement of infrastructure at cooperatives and farmer communities, the contribution of foodstuff to hospitals and isolation centers and the exchange with farmers in different Cuban territories. The Association has taken numerous actions to support the country´s food production programs, but it has not yet been enough to meet the demands of the people, said the official.



Santiesteban expressed his gratefulness on behalf of the farmers to the Cuban government for recently adopted measures to lift bureaucratic hurdles and encourage the increase of the food output.



The Cuban president cut the inaugural ribbon and toured areas at the complex where the commemorations were marked, where different areas displayed documents, photos and objects related to the history and culture of the Cuban countryside since the beginning of the independence wars.

President Diaz-Canel also decorated outstanding Cuban farmers with the Hero of the Republic of Cuba Title and with the May 17 Order.