Cuban President reiterates commitment to peace in Colombia





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated his nation's commitment to peace in Colombia and warned that any "attempt to link us with the situation in that country today, crashes against that unquestionable truth.".



The commitment of #Cuba to peace in #Colombia is more than demonstrated and will continue to be so. Any attempt to link us with the situation that country is living today, crashes against that unquestionable truth. We are #Continuity, the president wrote today on his official Twitter account.



The day before, the general director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Eugenio Martínez Enríquez, also rejected the slanderous accusations of sectors of the Colombian ultra-right and of Cuban origin residing in the United States.



We reject the attempts by sectors of the Colombian ultra-right and those of Cuban origin residing in the United States to hold Cuba responsible for the situation in Colombia and thus try to hide the true causes of the protests, said the Cuban official.



The diplomat insisted that they are trying to use Cuba as a pretext to hide the real causes of the mobilizations in the South American nation, and divert attention from the repression and police brutality that have already caused dozens of deaths.



Last May 7, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs described as unjustified and unfriendly the expulsion of the first secretary of its embassy in Colombia, Omar Rafael Garcia, declared persona non grata by Bogota due to alleged 'activities incompatible with the provisions of the Vienna Convention'.