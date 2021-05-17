Cuban Foreign Minister calls for a global ceasefire





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez called on the world community to call for a ceasefire on the International Day of Coexistence in Peace.



In his Twitter account he said that the Caribbean nation joins the call of the United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres to silence weapons around the planet.



'Cease hostilities. (...) Silence the weapons; stop the artillery; stop the air strikes', wrote the Chancellor of the Caribbean country, who affirmed: Everything is to be done!'.



May 16 marks the International Day for Coexistence in Peace, declared by the UN since 2017 and assumed as a way to mobilize the efforts of the international community for the promotion of peace, tolerance, inclusion and solidarity.



The day before, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba expressed its strongest condemnation of the assault on the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem and the indiscriminate bombings against the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military forces, which have caused more than a hundred deaths and the destruction of infrastructure and extensive material damage.



Cuba makes an energetic appeal to the international community, to all States, the United Nations, in particular to its Security Council, to demand the immediate cessation of the Israeli aggression, the Cuban Foreign Ministry's note reads.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba reaffirms its unrestricted support for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, on the basis of the creation of two States, allowing the Palestinian people to exercise the right to self-determination and to have an independent and sovereign State on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and guaranteeing the right of return of the refugees.



According to Prensa Latina news agency, this Sunday the UN Security Council is hosting an open debate via videoconference to address the confrontation. The issue was the focus of recent meetings in that body, but on which they have not yet issued even a press release expressing their position.