Díaz-Canel regrets death of President of Baseball Federation to COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez lamented today on Twitter the decease of the president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, Higinio Vélez Carrión, due to COVID-19.



"#COVID19 keeps claiming valuable lives, affecting families and destroying dreams. That's what came to mind when I heard that Higinio Vélez had died. My condolences to his family and comrades," the Cuban leader tweeted.



Born on July 27, 1946 in Songo La Maya, Santiago de Cuba, Vélez Carrión was a winning manager in many national baseball tournaments. At international level, he achieved several victories in the 1987 and 2003 Pan American Games, the 2001, 2003 and 2005 World Cups, and the 2004 Athens Olympic Games; in addition, he finished second in the First World Baseball Classic.



According to a report by Cubadebate, he also led the National Baseball Division from 2007 to 2014 and vice-chaired the Pan American Baseball Confederation.