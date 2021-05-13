Cuba and Suriname hold business forum





HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) The chambers of commerce of Cuba and Suriname held on Wednesday a business forum focused on trade exchange opportunities with the participation of companies from the agri-food and health sectors of both nations, also in support of Caricom's inclusive strategy.



The Cuban Chamber of Commerce reported in its institutional profile in Twitter that the exchange allowed promoting the exportable offer of products and services, as well as foreign investment opportunities in these sectors.



It also stressed that the event is part of the follow-up actions to boost trade between the two countries.



The meeting was attended by members of the Cuban and Surinamese embassies in each country, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of Suriname and also the director of the State Health Foundation.