Cuba´s Foreign Minister ratifies religious freedom in the country





HAVANA, Cuba, May 13 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla ratified on Wednesday the guarantees that show respect for freedom of religion in this Caribbean nation.



The diplomat's statement, through Twitter, responds to a report recently published by the U.S. State Department on religious freedom in Cuba.



Regarding the aforementioned document, the U.S. embassy in Havana also published on Twitter that "it is clear proof of our firm commitment to promote and protect this fundamental freedom for all."



In response to the act of clear interference in the national affairs of the island, Rodriguez Parrilla wrote in his tweet that "#USA does not have the moral or political authority to judge other States. The manipulations on religious freedom have the sole purpose of justifying an inhumane policy without real support".



He also added that "It is public knowledge that in #Cuba there are and operate 1850 religious organizations and institutions and fraternal associations whose membership reaches 1.5 million people."



Cuba is a secular state, where the constitutional text endorses freedom of worship and religious affiliation, fostered through the joint work between religious, cultural and political organizations for over 60 years.