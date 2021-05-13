Immunization against COVID-19, Necessity and Safeguard of our Families





Havana, May 12 (ACN) Antonia Quesada was one of the many Havana citizens who received the shot of a Cuban vaccine against COVID-19 as part of a health intervention that kicked off Wednesday in the city capital.



In the municipality of Regla, on the Havana Bay area, Quesada told ACN that COVID-19 immunization is a need for the people and safeguard for each family. She said she recently lost a niece to the lethal disease, so she considers the ongoing vaccination program a big achievement of Cuban medicine.



In Regla like other municipalities where the intervention is taking place, community leaders have contributed to the organization of the process by calling the neighbors and giving them instructions for the vaccination.



Doctor Daymara Pino is a senior scientist working at Regla’s local healthcare center, she said the immunization will benefit 34 thousand 996 citizens with a first dose of the COVID-19 candidate vaccine Abdala in different age groups: 60 years and older, others between 40 and 59 years, and a last group of persons between 19 and 39 years of age.



Vaccination centers in the locality include doctor’s offices, schools and work centers making up for total of 41 places, the doctor explained.