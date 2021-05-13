Etica Centro promotes multiplication of protein plants





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) With the aim of contributing to Cuba’s food self-sufficiency and reducing food imports, the Sugarcane Research Station (Etica Centro) in the province of Villa Clara promotes the development of protein plants as animal feed.



This project, reinforced in light of COVID-19’s impact on the economy, is focused on the cultivation of the mulberry varieties Cratylia and Tithonia for their high nutritional benefits to livestock.



According to Etica Centro director Irenaldo Delgado, the entity is enriching the nursery of mother plants as part of an accelerated multiplication process designed to protect the plant genetic resources and obtain new organisms as similar as possible to the donor. They are also establishing biotechnological protocols for in vitro reproduction.



"Our results, via both in- and ex vitro, will be shared with all the provincial Base Enterprise Units in order to extend and patent their use in production,” he pointed out.



The production of protein plants as animal feed is an alternative to reduce import and save large amounts of money otherwise spent in animal feed; for example, in 2018, Cuba invested over 150 million dollars in soybean cakes, more than 80 in preparations and almost two in flour.