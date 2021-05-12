UNESCO highlights Cuba's leadership on issues of gender equality and inclusion





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) Yahima Esquivel, permanent representative of the Republic of Cuba to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), highlighted the recognition of that international organization to the Caribbean nation's progress on issues of gender equality and inclusion.



Esquivel wrote on her Twitter profile that two UNESCO studies were presented on Tuesday at a high-level meeting with authorities from the region, which highlight Cuba's leadership in this area and the results of the National Sex Education Program.



Report #UNESCO highlights that "The National Sex Education Program of #Cuba aims to strengthen the training of teachers on sexuality and prevention of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, applying a gender and sexual rights approach, was Esquivel's other tweet.



The National Sex Education Program is developed and directed by the National Center for Sex Education and is aimed at influencing all educational scenarios, from the family to the workplace, regarding the socialization of gender and sexuality awareness.



Cuba, with the unanimous support of the authorities of Public Health, Education and mass organizations, with the leading role of the Federation of Cuban Women, has been working for decades to improve programs in favor of gender equality and social inclusion at all levels.



There are many institutions and organizations that contribute from culture and science to the development of legal frameworks increasingly adjusted to the current requirements in these issues.



Recently, the National Program for the Advancement of Cuban Women, a guiding document for work in this regard, was approved.