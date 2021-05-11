Spanish Solidarity Campaign Supports Cuba COVID-19 Immunization



Havana, May 10 (ACN) Cuban ambassador to Spain Gustavo Machin symbolically received on Monday a contribution by local institutions and citizens who are supporting the Cuban COVID-19 vaccination program.



On his Twitter account the diplomat said that the activists are part of a movement promoting the donation of syringes through the Spanish lay organization SODePAZ, which favors cooperation for international development, backed by the state movement in solidarity with Cuba.



Meanwhile, SODePAZ organization said on its website that over one million syringes have thus far been collected as part of the campaign called “Blockades Kill, and Your Solidarity Offers Life”, which kicked off April 13 to raise funds for Cuba’s vaccination campaign.