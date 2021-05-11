Cuban largest cereal producer recovers rice for seed in cooperative and farmer sector





BAYAMO, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) With good results so far, the Fernando Echenique Agroindustrial Grain Enterprise, the largest producer of the cereal in Cuba, recovers the sowing of rice for seed in the cooperative and farmer sector in the eastern province of Granma.



In the second campaign carried out in areas of the La Gabina base business unit, in the municipality of Rio Cauto, farmers obtained this year yields of more than seven tons per hectare (t/ha).



The daily commitment to the field, technological discipline and the application of science and technology have allowed them to strengthen their achievements, since the last harvest reached 7.78 tons per hectare



Antonio Gonzalez Guerra, one of the producers associated with the lot of more than 200 hectares, explained that they sowed in November 2020, in the dry period, with the LP-5 variety, and almost everything was sprouted in December, at the best time of the cold season.



Since the rice was destined for seed, he said, they were benefited with one hundred percent of the fertilization products, and also used biological products such as Trichoderma and Biorap, the latter to control rodents, a pest that affected them a lot the previous year.

