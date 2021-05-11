US blockade against Cuba affects its food security, report reveals





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) A report by the World Food Program reveals that the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the U.S. government is responsible for affecting the food security of the country.



This was highlighted today on Twitter by the Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who pointed out that this policy of Washington intends to subdue the sovereign will of the people, through hunger and need.



The report "WFP Global Update on COVID-19" refers that the U.S. blockade is one of the causes that significantly affect food security in Cuba, along with the lack of fuel and the scourge of weather events.



The aforementioned document states that before COVID-19, the Caribbean island imported 70 % of its food needs, mainly for social protection programs.



According to official figures, only between April 2019 and March 2020, the unilateral policy of the United States against Cuba caused damages for an approximate value of 428, 894,637 million dollars in foodstuffs.



Recently, Cuba's permanent representative to the UN, Pedro Luis Pedroso, denounced before the Human Rights Council of that organization that such damages would have been avoided if the Cuban companies had been able to access the U.S. market without unfair and illegitimate restrictions.



He also pointed out his country's lack of access to bank financing in the United States and to the international credit system, due to the so-called "country risk", and said that since Cuba cannot make payments in U.S. dollars to third parties, this makes its normal access to international markets for acquiring food and basic necessities more expensive and difficult.