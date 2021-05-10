Cuban President remembers heroine Celia Sanchez





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, evoked on Sunday in his official Twitter account the legacy of Celia Sánchez, heroine of the liberation struggles of the Caribbean nation and the revolutionary process led by Fidel Castro.



101 years ago was born the first female combatant of the Rebel Army, Celia Esther de los Desamparados Sánchez Manduley, the faithful collaborator of #Fidel, sensitivity and Cubanness in feminine, wrote the president about Celia, known as the most autochthonous flower of the Revolution.



Celia Sánchez Manduley (1920-1980), who would be 101 years old this May 9, was permanently characterized by her heroism as a patriot and combatant and the source of an exquisite sensitivity and humanism in detail and solidarity.



With the name of Norma -the most used by her-, but also Carmen, Liliana, Caridad and Aly, she worked tirelessly in the preparation of important shipments and aid to the rebels.



In the middle of the Sierra Maestra, her baptism of fire occurred in the battle of El Uvero, on May 28, 1957. When the triumph of the Revolution took place, she had earned a place as a person of total confidence of Fidel. In addition to having proven her obvious qualities as a first-rate combatant and patriot.



She never rested for a minute. She fulfilled responsibilities as Secretary of the Council of State and deputy to the National Assembly for Manzanillo. She was the creator of the Office of Historical Affairs of the Council of State and member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.