Cuba Strongly Rejects Colombia Expelling Diplomat





Havana, May 7 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Ministry rejected on Friday the decision by the Colombian government to expel the First Secretary of the Cuban Embassy in Bogota Omar Rafael Garcia Lazo, amidst massive demonstrations underway since April 28 in that South American nation.



A message posted on the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account denounced the unjustified action aimed at diverting the attention of the international community and Colombian society from ongoing violent repression by the military and the police against demonstrators, which has caused dozens of deaths and hundreds of wounded.



The general director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Eugenio Martinez, denounced on his Twitter account what he called a groundless decision and summoned the Colombian ambassador to Havana to verbally convey his government’s strong protest against the declaration yesterday of the Cuban diplomat in Colombia as a person non-grata.



It is an unfriendly act which affects the normal performance of the Cuban embassy in Colombia, said Martinez and added that the Cuban diplomats meet with responsibility and rigor all their obligations.