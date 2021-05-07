Díaz-Canel highlights Haiti and Cuba's bonds of brotherhood





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) “Haiti will always be Cuba’s sister nation, land of the first Revolution of Our America. (…) History and the Caribbean bring both peoples together, and we will do everything that we can for your country,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stressed today on Twitter in response to a message from his counterpart Jovenel Moïse.



On Wednesday, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse thanked his Cuban counterpart for his words of friendship to the Haitian people and the importance that Cuba attaches to Cuba-Haiti relations.



Moïse pointed out that bilateral cooperation is solid and it will last in time, and mentioned the Marion reservoir as an example.



On the occasion of the inauguration of this structure last weekend, Díaz-Canel sent a letter to Moïse, assuring him that Haiti will always have Cuba’s solidarity and cooperation and wishing a future of stability and progress for that nation.

Reciprocal collaboration between the two countries began in 1998 with health professionals.