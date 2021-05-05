Habanos World Days kicked off in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) The first edition of the online event Habanos World Days will begin today, an event that gathers professionals and lovers of Cuban cigars from all over the world and is dedicated to the Cohiba brand.



According to the meeting's program, the opening ceremony will be hosted by Inocente Nuñez Blanco and Luis Sanchez-Harguindey Pardo de Vera, co-presidents of Habanos SA.



The executives will commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Cohiba brand and will announce some of the company's novelties for 2021.



The call for the Habanos World Challenge will also be open, where participants will be able to demonstrate their knowledge of Habanos and especially of the Cohiba and win different prizes.



Also, the Virtual Trade Fair will be inaugurated, a meeting and exchange point for cigar industry professionals from all over the world, exhibitors of luxury product manufacturers in general, as well as artisans, artists, manufacturers of smoking articles and gourmet products.



There will also be a presentation of Dupont Articles with their contribution to Cohiba's 55th Anniversary, as well as a Cohiba Behike and Havana Club Maximo pairing by Juan Jesus Machin, Habanosommelier Master of Masters (Cuba).



Around 5,000 users from more than 120 countries have registered for the event, which is expected to be one of the world's largest virtual meetings for Premium cigar lovers.



The event features a full program of activities where visitors will learn about the origin, production and the most diverse aspects of the Habano culture, with lectures and presentations of exclusive launches in collaboration with other prestigious brands such as Zenith Watches.



The Habanos World Days will conclude on May 6, when the Co-Presidents of Habanos, S.A. will offer a farewell speech and announce the nominees for the Habano 2020 Award, as well as the winners of the Habanos World Challenge contest held during the virtual event.



The Habanos Corporation, S.A. is a world leader in the commercialization of Premium cigars both in Cuba and in the rest of the world, except for the United States due to the blockade.



It has an exclusive distribution network present in five continents and more than 150 countries.