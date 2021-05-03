Cuba approves Commission to draft Family Code





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) The Cuban Council of State approved the Commission that will prepare the draft of the Family Code, in order to comply with the Legislative Schedule, updated in December 2020.



The Official Gazette published Agreement Number 149, which approves the commission made up of 31 experts, after working on different versions of the Preliminary Draft by deputies, representatives of mass and social organizations, specialists and professors, all experts on the subject.



The Gazette announces that the Commission will contribute to expand the necessary studies and consultations, and will improve the work that has been developed for years in different versions of the text.