Cuban Telecommunications Company denies rumors about international mobile recharging service





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) denied on Thursday rumors spreading in social media about the international mobile recharge service.



According to ETECSA on its Facebook, it is a fake news that as of May recharges from abroad will no longer be accepted, since this service will continue to be provided in the country, as well as promotional offers.



In March, the Cuban Telecommunications Company announced its work priorities for this year, which include expanding its service portfolio and working on the deployment of broadband Internet access technologies.



These actions are aimed at increasing connectivity levels in the institutional and residential sectors, making cellular services more affordable and facilitating the development of e-commerce in the country.