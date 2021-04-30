Cuban president urged to look into causes of COVID-19 outbreak





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Cuba communist party and president of the country, said today on Twitter that he has indicated to deepen in the causes of the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country, beyond the incidence of the genetic variants of the virus.



In a message on the aforementioned social media, the president pointed out that he also advised to review the work being carried out in the country's ICUs.



Almost at the end of April, the number of COVID-19 infections in Cuba is over 3,600 more than in March, when the highest number of cases had been reported since the beginning of the epidemic in the country.



The total number of deaths due to complications associated with this disease now exceeds 630, with a complex day on Wednesday, with 18 deaths (a record for one day).



According to experts, the increase in the transmission of the virus in recent weeks is related to the genetic variants of SARS-CoV-2 identified in Cuba, but above all, to the lack of implementation of the sanitary measures indicated to avoid contagion.