May Day: Homage to Health Workers and Scientists





Havana, April 29 (ACN) The Cuban trade union movement will mark International Workers’ Day on May 1st and pay homage to the health specialists and scientists who are restlessly fighting against COVID-19.



The general secretary of the National Health Workers’ Union Doctor Santiago Badia stressed the commitment and contribution by specialists with the sector who have been deeply involved in the prevention protocols, and treatment of Cubans who have got sick with the coronavirus, and have also assisted over 40 nations of the world in controlling the virus’ spread.



The Cuban scientists, women and men, have also made their contribution to medical protocols and to the development of local vaccines and drugs being used to treat the sick, said Doctor Badia in conversation with the Cuban News Agency.



The unionist extended his congratulations on the occasion of International Workers’ Day to all employees in the health sector and all Cuban specialists currently working in other nations of the world as part of the Henry Reeve Medical Contingent, specialized in disaster situations and serious epidemics.



This year’s May Day celebrations will be different though full of emotion and commitment to our people which is our main goal, the unionist stressed.



