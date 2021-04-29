A May Day with the people in united and creative march





Albeit in a different way, as in the previous celebration, the clamor of this year’s May Day will be heard, turned into a united and creative march for the realization of important economic and social tasks and in defense of the continuity of the socialist process resoundingly chosen by the Cubans.



While we wait to return to the streets and fill our avenues and squares with workers’ parades and parties, both the grassroots divisions and the top leadership of the Cuban Trade Unions (CTC) have continued to strengthen links with the rest of the institutions and organizations of the country and with the main production centers.



It’s a pivotal moment, but also one of celebration and struggle for life in a field perhaps more pressing and dramatic than any other before, as it is happening all over the world.



Our nation cannot come to a stop. Together with the daily fulfillment of our duties as we cope with the pandemic, there have been voluntary work campaigns in vital sectors and others underpinning the fight against the blockade, an undeniable hindrance to our development and daily existence.



It is no secret to anyone that the fight against the increasing propagation of the virus is cause for more dedication and efforts not only by government officials, but also by thousands of Cuban workers, especially the scientific and health staff in general.



This Labor Day will redouble, as it were, that dedication, as we draw inspiration from and recall the martyrs killed in Chicago in 1889 and many other leaders and fighters such as the Cubans Aracelio Iglesias, Alfredo López, Jesús Menéndez, Blas Roca Calderío, and the captain of the working class Lázaro Peña.



We are in the midst of a relentless process that has forced us all to learn on the go and, so to speak, in fits and starts, since many breaches of discipline and a poor sense of social awareness have made us more vulnerable to contagion despite the government’s unconditional support and even as we acknowledge the lethality of the SARS-CoV-2 varians currently in circulation.



With the intensified U.S. economic and financial blockade still immovable, the workers’ collectives keep closing ranks, aware of our society’s diversity and richness, to focus on their specific goals while sharing values and principles such as the defense of the Revolution, the historical memory and the vertical position of Homeland or Death as a safeguard of the conquered sovereignty and freedom.



Thus, this hard-working, simple and modest people, who suffer hardships and privations mostly resulting from the criminal siege laid by the United States, is and will always be a soldier at the service of the Homeland, something that should be a clear truth for the enemies.

On May 1, 1961, after a 14-hour-long parade, Fidel Castro planted the seed of what would later become his most complete definition of Revolution, presented on the same date in the year 2000.



In '61, the leader of the Revolution defined the essential nature of the Revolution as founder of a new world and pioneer of necessary changes when he said using a plain and popular language:



"The Revolution is a profound change, not a hoax or a swindle. The Revolution is a profound change and not a waste of time (...) There is no force in the world capable of crushing the force of truth and ideas".

These concepts of attachment to the truth and constant updating of the process have been maintained throughout the years.



A proof of this has just taken place at the Eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba during which the historic replacement of the founding generations with the new pines, something that had already been happening gradually in other spheres.



Plans for progress and development were discussed and drawn up in the Congress in support of general guidelines already consciously laid down that call for the contribution of everyone without exception, having faith and confidence that we will always be victorious.



We also heard about new measures and plans to eliminate obstacles that hinder agricultural production, even if we can only rely on the resources that the huge and creative work of our citizens can obtain from our land through laboriousness and using our science and expertise against the enemy’s subversive plans.



The dirty media war waged against the people and the revolutionary process, although it has only managed to recruit a few mercenaries who are not representative of the children of this land, has and will always have the response that infamy and treason deserve. It is something that many noble Cubans already counter with courage and plenty of arguments in the social networks and any other necessary space.



Everyone is already getting ready in different ways, according to their role, for the great crusade against Covid-19, namely the Mass Vaccination Campaign with the national products Soberana 02, Abdala, Mambisa and Nasalferon, a very serious, professional and gigantic endeavor bound to require a colossal effort from our country, one to which everyone will devote body and soul, literally speaking.



Therefore, speaking of a country on a combative march and in constant motion regardless of the aforesaid circumstances is not just a metaphor. It will be an appeal to work, to life and to youth, despite everything. It will be a living, participatory and convening May Day.







