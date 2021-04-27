Cuban pharmaceutical industry denounces the impact of the blockade in this sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) Cuban biopharmaceutical industry business group (BioCubaFarma) denounced on Twitter the impact on the sector of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



The Cuban institution pointed out that Washington's unilateral policy has caused an increase in the cost of the materials needed for the development of the five anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidates, since they have to be acquired through third parties.



BioCubaFarma refers that the usual suppliers have refused to provide these products for fear of the impact of the brutal blockade policy against their companies.



In another message, it specifies that the effects are also felt in the acquisition of raw materials, spare parts and supplies to guarantee the medicines of the National Health System, as well as research projects.



Only between April 2019 and March 2020, a period marked by the tightening of the U.S. blockade, the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry reported damages in the order of 161 million dollars.



According to Cuba's report on the effects of the blockade during the period, the tightening of this policy not only limits academic and scientific exchange, but also deprives the people of the United States of receiving the benefits of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products developed on the island, which are internationally recognized.



For example, Heberprot-P, developed at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), is the only drug of its kind in the world for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, and cannot be exported to the United States due to the siege of its own government.



Under the supposition that only 8 % of the U.S. patients who develop a complex ulcer every year use this medicine, Cuba would have earned in 2019 approximately 114, 912,000 dollars for this concept, the report specified.



According to official figures, from April 2019 to March 2020, the blockade caused Cuba losses in the health sector of some 160, 260,880 dollars.