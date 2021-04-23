Cuba Recalls Fidel Castro Legacy on Mother Earth Day





Havana, April 22 (ACN) Cuba’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Marcelino Medina stressed the legacy of Cuban revolution leader Fidel Castro as the world marks International Mother Earth Day.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban government official recalled statements by Fidel at the Earth Summit held June 1992 in Rio de Janeiro Brazil when he called on world nations to eliminate selfishness and protect the planet.



“Tomorrow will be too late for us to do what we should have done long time ago,” wrote the foreign affairs official citing the Cuban Revolution leader in Brazil.



The UN General Assembly proclaimed April 22 International Mother Earth Day. This year commemorations run under the slogan “Let’s Restore our Earth.”