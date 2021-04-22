Measures under way to streamline water use in agriculture





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) With reservoirs at 50% of their capacity, authorities of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) in this province are taking steps toward a more rational use of water and the continuity of food production plans.



To this end, systematic analyses are under way with the local delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Azcuba Sugar Group and the PESCACAM Fishing Company, INHR delegate Leonardo Soto Romero explained.



The executive acknowledged the need to reinforce restrictions to save water in view of the meteorological events caused by the climatic event known as La Niña.



Given the current drought situation, measures have been designed, including the rehabilitation of canals, to increase irrigation in the most critical zones and the building of wells to recover groundwater levels.



These actions will also contribute to stop the saline intrusion process that affects the local basin due to the scarcity of rainfall, with records below the historical average for more than three years.



Of the 54 reservoirs in the province of Camagüey, the province with the largest hydraulic infrastructure in Cuba, 31 have less than half of their total volume, while rainfall since April has only reached the 12 mm mark, far below the historical average for the season (64 mm).