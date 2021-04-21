Cuba to Present Sustainable Development Results at Ibero-American Summit





Havana, April 20 (ACN) Cuba will present its results in applying innovation towards sustainable development during the 27th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government to kick off Wednesday focusing on that specific goal.



Ruberdamis Tamayo, Technology and Innovation director with the Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment said that the island’s innovation achievements include the setting up of four high-tech companies and two scientific and technological parks, as well as the increasing relationship between universities and scientific and technological entities and companies.



The specialists also mentioned the use of genetically modified products in Cuban agriculture as well as the development of a technological policy based on over 32 regulatory norms related to the economic and social development system according to projections up to 2030.



The current scenario marked by the COVID-19 pandemic has proven the capacity of the Cuban innovation system after having developed five candidate vaccines against the disease, the production of drugs and equipment to treat the ill and the implementation of effective clinical protocols.