Turkey and Cuba Share Positive Bilateral Relations





Havana, April 20 (ACN) Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu described as positive his country’s bilateral relations with Cuba during an exchange with the island’s ambassador to Turkey Luis Amoros.



During the meeting at the Turkish Foreign Ministry building, the two government officials addressed important issues related to bilateral political and economic relations, PL news agency reported on Tuesday.



The Turkish minister conveyed his congratulations to the Cuban ambassador for the results of the recently held 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party and the election of President Miguel Diaz-Canel to lead the political organization.



Meanwhile, the Cuban diplomat updated the Turkish minister on the negative impact on Cuba by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade. Minister Cavusoglu reiterated his country’s traditional stance against the US’s hostile Cuba policy and he also addressed opportunities to further economic cooperation with Havana. He particularly targeted the areas of biotechnology, tourism and sports.



Cuba and Turkey have maintained bilateral diplomatic relations since 1952; such links are currently gaining momentum with high-level political and commercial exchange.