Cuba appoints new rector of Higher Institute of International Relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Rogelio Sierra, Cuban deputy foreign minister, was appointed as the new rector of the Raul Roa Garcia Higher Institute of International Relations (ISRI), located in Havana.



This was announced today on Twitter by Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban FM, who recognized the work and commitment of deputy foreign minister Sierra, and wished him every success in his new responsibilities at the head of the training of future Cuban diplomats.



Sierra, an ISRI graduate, holds a Diploma in International Politics from the Matias Romero Institute of Diplomatic Studies of Mexico and served as Cuban ambassador to Peru from 2003 to 2006, as well as director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the foreign ministry from 2006 to 2009, among other responsibilities.



The former rector of ISRI, Rogelio Polanco, was promoted during the recently concluded 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba to member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of that political formation and head of its Ideological Department.