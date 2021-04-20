Cuban new ambassadors present their Letters of Credence





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) The new Cuban ambassadors to the Republic of Croatia and the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Loipa Sanchez Lorenzo and Danilo Sanchez Vazquez, respectively, presented on Monday before the highest authorities of both governments the Letters of Credence that accredit them in their positions.



The Cuban ambassador was welcomed by Croatian president, Zoran Milanović, in a solemn ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Zagreb, capital of that nation in the Balkan Peninsula, according to the official website of the Cuban foreign ministry, Cubaminrex.



At the meeting, both government representatives highlighted the ties of friendship between Cuba and Croatia, stressed the importance of the cooperation agreements signed in different fields such as economic and trade and ratified the willingness to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation.



Sanchez Lorenzo thanked Croatia for its support to Cuba in the international call for the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States and in the context of his country's ties with the European Union.



Meanwhile, Danilo Sanchez Vazquez, new ambassador of Cuba to the Plurinational State of Bolivia, exchanged with Bolivian president, Luis Arce, in a solemn ceremony held at the Casa Grande del Pueblo, seat of government of the South American country.

During the meeting, the excellent state of bilateral relations and the willingness of both parties to continue strengthening them for the benefit of both peoples were ratified, Cubaminrex reported.