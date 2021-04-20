Raul Castro and Diaz Canel Pay Tribute to Bay of Pigs Heroes





Cienaga de Zapata, April 19 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent floral wreaths to homage the Cuban combatants killed in action against the 1961 US-led Bay of Pigs mercenary invasion, which ended up with the first US military defeat in Latin America.



By the side of an obelisk raised at the doors of the local Museum in the locality of Giron which treasures the names of over 150 heroes of the 1961 battle other wreaths were laid on behalf of the Cuban Councils of State and Ministers.

The people came here to defend socialism, declared by Fidel Castro on April 16, 1961, said Communist leader in the Swampy territory Roig Chirino.