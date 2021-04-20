Cuban president announces completion of 8th Communist Party Congress





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) April 19, the historic day on which the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) culminates, highlighted today on Twitter Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



The Centennial Generation, founder and guide of the Party, is passing on responsibilities, the Cuban leader continued in his message.



Started last April 16, the final session of the 8th Congress of the PCC will be held Monday, coinciding with the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the historic victory at Bay of Pigs.



At the closing of the party meeting, the results of the candidacy for members of the Central Committee will be announced; besides, the First Plenary Session of the newly elected Central Committee is expected to be held.