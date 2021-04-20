Main report of the Cuban Communist Party ratifies principles of foreign policy





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla stressed today on Twitter that the Main Report of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) ratifies principles that are guiding the foreign policy of the Revolution.



Rodriguez Parrilla added that the document also emphasizes that economic, diplomatic and political relations with any other state can never be negotiated under aggression, threat or coercion.



The document, released by the First Secretary of the PCC, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, objectively evaluates the tasks developed by the Party and the people in the past five years, in the face of the continuous challenges of the international situation, and the deficiencies of the national task.



In addition, the report addresses foreign policy issues, and points out that these five years have been characterized by an unprecedented increase in the aggressiveness of the U.S. government.



In the last four years, to the huge and unequal U.S. power and the escalation of aggression against Cuba, impunity was joined. The U.S. government seemed to convinced that it enjoyed the freedom to act as it pleased and the right to impose its will on the world with the simple backing of the use of force, and sought to put the political, legal and moral pillars on which international relations had rested for decades into political, legal and moral crisis, according to the report.



Regarding relations with the United States, the document ratifies the will to develop a respectful exchange and build a new type of bilateral relations, without pretending that in order to achieve this Cuba should renounce the principles of the Revolution and Socialism, make concessions concerning its sovereignty and independence and give in to the defense of its ideals.



It points out that the country will also not renounce the exercise of its foreign policy, committed to just causes, the defense of the self-determination of the people and the historical support to sister countries