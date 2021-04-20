8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba begins its final session





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) The closing plenary session of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) began today in Havana with the presentation to the assembly of the results of the vote to elect the Central Committee.



The meeting is being held with the participation of Army General Raul Castro Ruz and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, president of the country, other cadres of the Party, the State, the Government and the mass organizations, among the 300 delegates from all over the country.



It will include the presentation of the members of the Central Committee of the PCC and the main leadership bodies.



This session coincides with the celebration in Cuba of the 60th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs Victory, the first defeat of Yankee imperialism in Latin America.



The culmination of the important party meeting was preceded by a broad debate on the Central Report presented by Army General Raul Castro Ruz to the delegates and guests.



The working commissions also met for two days to analyze, discuss and approve the resolutions defining projections for the 5-year period 2021-2026.