Congress delegates approved documents for party work in 2021-2026





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 18 (ACN) As a result of a realistic and constructive debate, this Sunday were presented and approved the resolutions on the Central Report and those prepared by the working commissions that met in the two preceding days.



The delegate José Amado Ricardo Guerra, member of the Central Committee, read the draft resolution on the Central Report, which was finally approved unanimously in all its parts, and oriented its study by the Party militants and the Young Communist League, as well as the adoption of the necessary measures so that its content is available to all the people.



The Resolution points out that the Report evaluates with objectivity, fairness, clarity and critical sense the tasks developed by the Party and the people in the past five years, as well as the deficiencies of the national task, the bureaucracy, inertia and resistance to change, as well as the lack of firmness, exigency and control in the face of negative phenomena.



Aimed at defining fundamental concepts of the country's economic policy, the meeting also approved the resolutions Update of the Conceptualization of the Cuban Economic and Social Model of Socialist Development and Status of the Implementation of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution since the 6th Congress to date and the Update of these for the period 2021-2026.



Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister and who chaired Commission No.1 in charge of drafting the documents, said that the debate was characterized by high sensitivity and commitment to the people and the main priorities aimed at facing the current situation were analyzed objectively.



In this Sunday's session was also approved a resolution on the evaluation of the fulfillment of the Resolution of the 7th Party Congress about the Work Objectives of the First Conference, related to the functioning, ideological activity and the link with the masses.



The document was analyzed in Commission No. 2, chaired by José Ramón Machado Ventura, Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party, who said that in the debates the importance of adjusting the systems and mechanisms of influence to the current needs of the political and ideological work was discussed.



In the plenary session, the delegates agreed to approve the Resolution called Assessment on the Policy of the Party Cadres, the UJC, the mass organizations, the State and the Government. Role of the Party to achieve superior results.



Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, member of the Political Bureau and President of the Republic, and who chaired Commission No.3 in which the text was drafted, said that the debate held by the 94 delegates and the 22 guests was thoughtful, deep and contributive.



The document, which makes a realistic and timely analysis on the implementation of the Cadres Policy, entrusts the Central Committee with the approval of a Strategy to deal with it in a differentiated manner in the current conditions of the Cuban society.



In the afternoon session, the attendants to the 8th Congress developed the election process which consisted of the presentation, study, approval and voting of the proposal of candidacy for members of the Central Committee. The results of the votes will be announced this Monday, April 19.

The party meeting began last Friday, April 16 and during three days has hosted deep and intense debates on the reality of the communist organization and the Cuban society.