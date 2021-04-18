Diaz-Canel to participate in Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel will participate in the 27th edition of the Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, to be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in virtual format.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry's website Cubaminrex, the Cuban delegation will also include the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla; of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz; and of Science, Technology and Environment, Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya.



Under the theme "Innovation for Sustainable Development: Goals 2030. Ibero-America facing the challenge of the Coronavirus", the XXVII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government will discuss the multiple challenges imposed by COVID-19 and the role of innovation in the face of the pandemic.



As a prelude to the event, between April 13 and 15, the meeting of National Coordinators and cooperation officers and the II Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ibero-America were held.