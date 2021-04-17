An Intense working Day at the 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party





Havana, April 16 (ACN) The 8th Congress of Cuba’s Communist Party kicked off with the presentation of the main report and a session of debates on crucial issues, which turned the event’s first day into a hard-working session.



Army General Raul Castro, First Communist Party Secretary submitted the document to over 300 delegates at the meeting just after the congress evoked the figure of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.



The report entailed a deep analysis of main tasks undertaken by the Cuban communists over the past five years with the main projects that will give continuity to the Cuban Revolution.



Meanwhile Congress delegates gathered in commissions to analyze economic and social issues, the performance of their organization and its ideological work.



The 8th Congress takes place in the context of celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the victory against the US-led Bay of Pigs mercenary invasion in 1961, which will be marked here Monday 19, the day when the party congress will close.