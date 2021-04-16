Cuba tourist destination wins Golden Travel Destination 2021 award





HAVANA, Apr 16 (ACN) Cuba won the Golden Travel Destination 2021 award, granted by the Dutch online platform Reisgraag, based on visitors' ratings.



According to a note from the Cuban Ministry of Tourism, the Island is still an attractive destination, and a proof of that is the high score received in travelers' ratings.



Tourists use the Reisgraag site to evaluate categories such as location, beaches, nightlife, culture, restaurants, hospitality and attractions of the tourist destination.



In the case of Cuba, 87 opinions were registered on the platform with ratings reaching an average of 8.3, with Havana, Varadero Beach, Holguin and Trinidad as the most popular places.

Those who have visited Cuba gave it the highest scores in hospitality (8.5), culture (8.4) and location (8.3), the Dutch website reported.