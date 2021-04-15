All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
15
April Thursday

Cuba Rejects US Allegations on Travel and Remittances



Havana, April 14 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected allegations by high-level US officials that prohibitions on travel and remittances to Cuba are due to health symptoms reported by US diplomats.

Minister Rodriguez wrote on Twitter that such allegations are a deliberate action by anti-Cuban politicians in the US. https://twitter.com/BrunoRguezP/status/1382388679281377281

Meanwhile, the director for the United States at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said that the health incidents were only a pretext used by Washington to return to the open hostile policy against Cuba.

Denying visas, remittances and travel to Cuba was part of a strategy which is still underway, said the official.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News