Cuba Rejects US Allegations on Travel and Remittances





Havana, April 14 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected allegations by high-level US officials that prohibitions on travel and remittances to Cuba are due to health symptoms reported by US diplomats.



Minister Rodriguez wrote on Twitter that such allegations are a deliberate action by anti-Cuban politicians in the US. https://twitter.com/BrunoRguezP/status/1382388679281377281



Meanwhile, the director for the United States at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio said that the health incidents were only a pretext used by Washington to return to the open hostile policy against Cuba.



Denying visas, remittances and travel to Cuba was part of a strategy which is still underway, said the official.