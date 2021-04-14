Irresponsibility favors COVID-19 in western Cuba





ARTEMISA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) Failure to comply with hygienic and sanitary measures in workplaces is the main cause of the complex epidemiological situation in this province and the reason behind the appeal of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP) to responsible behavior in the fight against COVI-19.



Provincial health director Yanelis Amador Borrego referred in a video conference with the Municipal Defense Councils (CDM) to a number of local clusters of cases in state entities across the region, a fact revealing of a growing trend bound to stop only if an adequate epidemiological study takes place and the procedures to isolate confirmed or suspected cases is carried out in a timely manner.



Duovany Rivero Padrón, director of inspection of the Provincial Government, mentioned as an example that 27 of the violations found during an inspection of 49 of the 58 local bakeries were related to the non-compliance with the health protocols. Artemisa vice-governor Yamina Duarte Duarte pointed out in turn that further strictness is necessary when it comes to imposing fines on those who fail to observe those measures, who are the main culprits of the new COVID-19 outbreaks in the province.



According to the report presented to the CDP, the municipality of Alquízar is the only one showing a downward trend in the number of cases, two in the last 15 days.