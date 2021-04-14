Fully comply with what has already been designed





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) There is widespread understanding of what Cuba needs to do to fight the epidemic and the most important thing is to enforce the health protocols, according to the Provisional Working Group for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, whose members met with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, José Ramón Machado Ventura, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.



“Rather than new health measures, what we need the most is to comply strictly with the already established regulations. What needs to be done is clear,” the Prime Minister said.



In the case of Havana, Public Health Minister José Angel Portal Miranda reported a rise in the number of infected with respect to the previous day (192 more; that is, 45.3 percent more) and Governor Reinaldo García Zapata explained that there are additional efforts under way to find the causes and design prompt solutions.



President Díaz-Canel Bermúdez pointed out the need for regulations tailored to each province’s specific situation and for steps to tackle problems such as the delays in patient discharge arrangements and the effectiveness of case-finding procedures, for example. “Otherwise, we will not make any progress.”



Cuba, he said, has suffered 476 deaths due to the epidemic, for a lethality rate of 0.54 percent.