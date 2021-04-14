Cuba remains firm in the defense of its independence and self-determination





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) The director general in charge of the United States of the Cuban foreign ministry (MINREX by its Spanish acronym), Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, highlighted today Cuba's firmness in the defense of its independence and self-determination, despite the aggressions of the United States.



In a message on Twitter, the diplomat stressed that the conflict between the two countries is due to the failure of successive governments in Washington to recognize Cuban sovereignty, as opposed to the eagerness to defend this conquest, which has been in force in Cuba for more than six decades.



This April marks the 60th anniversary of the attack organized by the U.S. government on Bay of Pigs, in southern Cuba, with the aim of overthrowing the rising Revolution led by Fidel Castro, which had triumphed in 1959.



However, the Cuban people confronted the mercenary army and in less than 72 hours achieved victory, in what is considered the first great military defeat of imperialism in the Americas.