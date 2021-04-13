Cuban president reaffirms commitment to safe return of Cuban doctors kidnapped in Kenya





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Two years after the kidnapping in Kenya of Cuban doctors Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez ratified his commitment to the permanent efforts for their safe return to their homeland.



The Cuban head of state indicated on Twitter that his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, in a telephone conversation reiterated that his government is also committed to that mission.



In addition, the Cuban president spoke with the families of Assel Herrera and Landy Rodríguez and conveyed to them the commitment of both governments, as well as Kenyatta's greetings.



Herrera, a specialist in General Comprehensive Medicine, and Rodriguez, a surgeon, were part of the Cuban medical mission in Kenya, and were in Mandera, bordering Somalia.



On April 12, 2019, their kidnapping by alleged members of the radical Islamic group Al Shabab became known and since then, the highest Cuban authorities have kept monitoring this situation, along with representatives of the Kenyan and Somali governments.



President Diaz-Canel and his Kenyan counterpart have repeatedly discussed the steps to achieve the return of these two health professionals.