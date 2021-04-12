Cuba's Jardines de la Reina archipelago present at Russian fair





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Visiting the Jardines de la Reina archipelago is like being transported in a time machine, said Yuri Reboredo, representative of the Italian company Avalon, present at the Moscow Dive Show 2021.



The event, which ended this Sunday in Moscow, is the largest in Russia and Eastern European countries for tourism specialized in aquatic and underwater activities, Prensa Latina reports.



Avalon has joint business with Cuba's Marlin Marinas and Nautical Company for the sale of the Jardines de la Reina tourist product, which includes fishing, diving and the observation of marine flora and fauna in that archipelago in southeastern Cuba.



Reboredo explained to the news agency that its offer at the fair 'is very popular, especially because of its conservation, the quantity and variety of marine species, the very well-preserved coral reef, and the native fauna of the place'.



He noted that this is one of the main diving areas in Cuba and the entire Caribbean, located just 58 kilometers from the coast, between the provinces of Ciego de Avila and Camagüey, where there is a national park 'very well protected for years,' he said.



There is no other place in the whole area with the diversity of marine species that inhabit its waters, including sharks, shad, chernas, guasas, including some that have practically disappeared from the insular platform that have been reestablished,' he said.



He emphasized that the main attraction of its tourist product, both for Russia and for other countries, is diving with sharks, due to the number of species that can be seen and the interaction that divers achieve with them.



It is impressive, the sharks approach the divers at a distance of half a meter", he commented.



Proud of his offer, the young son of a Russian mother and Cuban father, said that many divers and naturalists call Jardines de la Reina 'the Galapagos of the Caribbean'.



They compare it to that Ecuadorian archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, known for being one of the most famous destinations in the world for the observation of a great diversity of animal and plant species.