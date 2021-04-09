Cuban President to Mexico’s Lopez Obrador: It’s our Honor to Assist Mexicans





Havana, April 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed the acknowledgment and thankfulness expressed by his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the Cuban medical brigade that has assisted Mexicans against COVID-19.



“It’s our honor and pleasure to serve you,” wrote the Cuban head of state on his Twitter account on Thursday and reiterated the willingness of the Cuban government to keep offering support and collaboration to the Mexican people.



The Mexican leader thanked Cuba for its medical assistance to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico during a press conference Thursday morning in which he praised the work of the Cuban health specialists who have been assisting the Mexican people since December 2020.