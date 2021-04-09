Federation of High School Students elects new national president





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) The Federation of High School Students (FEEM) elected 11th grade student Hamlet Alvarez Aguiar, until now vice president of the organization, as its new president.



Media reports have it that the FEEM National Council approved Wednesday the new National Secretariat through a consultation method due to the current epidemiological situation.



José Miguel González Carrasco, a fourth-year Hotel Accommodation student from the province of Cienfuegos, is the new vice president, whereas the organizer will be Crisday Figueredo Pérez, an 11th grade student from the province of Las Tunas.



Before the election, the first secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League (UJC), Diosvany Acosta Abrahante, pointed out that FEEM has always been engaged in uphill struggles and praised the organization’s leading role in various tasks, especially in times of pandemic.